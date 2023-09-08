The Bijou Star Files: Cardi B WAP To Scratch & Sniff

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 8, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
CARDI B Scratch & Sniff CDs …
Cardi B is giving a few fans a little more bang for their buck with her upcoming “Bongos” collab with Megan Thee Stallion — they’re getting a bit of Cardi’s essence along with their signed CDs!!! Read More
BLUEFACE’S MOM Clarifies ‘Cousins’ Remark… BLASTS CHRISEAN OVER BABY’S BIRTH
Blueface and Chrisean Rock probably aren’t cousins after all — so says his mother in a much-needed clarification — but she’s got plenty of other beefs with the mother of her new grandson. Read More
Carlee Russell’s Ex-Boyfriend, Thomar Simmons, Says Her Fake Kidnapping ‘Really Traumatized’ Him
Nearly two months after his ex-girlfriend Carlee Russell faked her kidnapping, Thomar Simmonssays he’s still trying to “get back” to his “normal life.” Read More
DANNY MASTERSON SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON In Rape Retrial
Danny Masterson sounds confident in getting his convictions overturned on appeal. Read More
DESIIGNER PLEADING GUILTY TO INDECENT EXPOSURE After Pleasuring Self On Plane
Desiigner wants to put his recent past as a mid-flight masturbator behind him … agreeing to a plea deal that he hopes will allow him to avoid jail time!!! Read More
JA RULE 50’S MIC-THROWING MISERY IS MY JOY…
Ja Rule’s decided 50 Cent’s controversial hurling of a microphone at the head of a radio host is too sweet a moment to pass up — so, he’s rubbing the incident in his longtime rival’s face!!! Read More
‘ONE CHIP CHALLENGE’ COMPANY PULLS CHIP FROM STORES… After Teen’s Death
Paqui, the company responsible for the viral “One Chip Challenge,” is yanking the product off of store shelves … in response to a teenager who died after eating the product. Read More
CHIPOTLE PISSED CUSTOMER ATTACKS WORKER …Burrito Bowl in THE FACE!!!
A Chipotle worker in Ohio says she’s got PTSD from a customer’s ballistic burrito bowl assault — and the full spicy confrontation was caught on camera. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am
-
Singer Rachelle Ferrell Struggling With Health Issues and Hardships
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
What Is Going On With R&B Singer Michel’le!? [VIDEO]
-
93.1 WZAK Radio Mobile Apps
-
80-year-old granny robs pregnant woman
-
Win 4 Free Tickets to the HBCU Hall of Fame Classic!
-
Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album
-
Ye AKA Kanye West Allegedly Got His Mic Checked On Boat, Cheeks Out & Everything