The Bijou Star Files: Cardi B WAP To Scratch & Sniff

CARDI B Scratch & Sniff CDs …

Cardi B is giving a few fans a little more bang for their buck with her upcoming “Bongos” collab with Megan Thee Stallion — they’re getting a bit of Cardi’s essence along with their signed CDs!!! Read More

BLUEFACE’S MOM Clarifies ‘Cousins’ Remark… BLASTS CHRISEAN OVER BABY’S BIRTH

Blueface and Chrisean Rock probably aren’t cousins after all — so says his mother in a much-needed clarification — but she’s got plenty of other beefs with the mother of her new grandson. Read More

Carlee Russell’s Ex-Boyfriend, Thomar Simmons, Says Her Fake Kidnapping ‘Really Traumatized’ Him

Nearly two months after his ex-girlfriend Carlee Russell faked her kidnapping, Thomar Simmonssays he’s still trying to “get back” to his “normal life.” Read More

DANNY MASTERSON SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON In Rape Retrial

Danny Masterson sounds confident in getting his convictions overturned on appeal. Read More

DESIIGNER PLEADING GUILTY TO INDECENT EXPOSURE After Pleasuring Self On Plane

Desiigner wants to put his recent past as a mid-flight masturbator behind him … agreeing to a plea deal that he hopes will allow him to avoid jail time!!! Read More

JA RULE 50’S MIC-THROWING MISERY IS MY JOY…

Ja Rule’s decided 50 Cent’s controversial hurling of a microphone at the head of a radio host is too sweet a moment to pass up — so, he’s rubbing the incident in his longtime rival’s face!!! Read More

‘ONE CHIP CHALLENGE’ COMPANY PULLS CHIP FROM STORES… After Teen’s Death

Paqui, the company responsible for the viral “One Chip Challenge,” is yanking the product off of store shelves … in response to a teenager who died after eating the product. Read More

CHIPOTLE PISSED CUSTOMER ATTACKS WORKER …Burrito Bowl in THE FACE!!!

A Chipotle worker in Ohio says she’s got PTSD from a customer’s ballistic burrito bowl assault — and the full spicy confrontation was caught on camera. Read More

