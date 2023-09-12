The Bijou Star Files: Megan Thee Stallion VMA Backstage Turnup

CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake Had a Moment Backstage at the VMAs — Here’s What Really Happened

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion stunned with their first-ever performance of "Bongos" at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, but just before blazing the stage it looked like Megan Thee Stallion was prepared to light Justin Timberlake's a** up!

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Light Up the VMAs with Debut ‘Bongos’ Performance [Video]

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion brought their "Bongos" to the MTV Video Music Awards stage. For their first-ever performance of the song, the two linked up for a colorful display.

CARDI B TO CHRISEAN DON’T IGNORE POSTPARTUM SIGNS!!!Take ‘Me Time’ and Woosah

Chrisean Rock just became a first-time mother and two-time mom Cardi B has important words of wisdom to share — like, don't ignore small things that could be early signs of postpartum depression.

Chrisean Rock Is Surrounded By Family As She Dedicates Her Son With Blueface To Christ (Video)

Chrisean Rock is taking fans along her journey of new motherhood and recently revealed that her son with rapper Blueface has been dedicated to Christ.

A$AP ROCKY SUED BY EX-A$AP MOB MEMBER… For Defaming Him

A$AP Rocky's attorney went way too far in his defense of the rapper after his 2021 shooting incident … at least according to the alleged victim, A$AP Relli, who's now suing Rocky and his high-powered attorney, Joe Tacopina.

PACMAN JONES ARRESTED AT AIRPORT… Calls Terroristic Threats Charge ‘Bulls***’

Adam "Pacman" Jones shared his side of the incident after being released from jail … passionately defending himself to a group of reporters.

MICHAEL IRVIN SETTLES LAWSUIT WITH MARRIOTT… Returns To NFL Network

Michael Irvin was back analyzing games on the NFL Network on Sunday … after he settled his $100 million defamation lawsuit against Marriott.

Ne-Yo’s Ex Sade Bagnerise Acknowledges Arrest For Allegedly Assisting Son During Fight: ‘Will Always Protect My Kids’

Following news of her prior arrest for allegedly helping her son fight some classmates, Sade Bagnerise — one of Ne-Yo's exes — is speaking out and coming thru with the receipts! Furthermore, she's unapologetically stating that she "will always protect [her] kids."

