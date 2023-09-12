The Bijou Star Files: Megan Thee Stallion VMA Backstage Turnup

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 12, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake Had a Moment Backstage at the VMAs — Here’s What Really Happened
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion stunned with their first-ever performance of “Bongos” at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, but just before blazing the stage it looked like Megan Thee Stallion was prepared to light Justin Timberlake’s a** up! Read More
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Light Up the VMAs with Debut ‘Bongos’ Performance [Video]
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion brought their “Bongos” to the MTV Video Music Awards stage. For their first-ever performance of the song, the two linked up for a colorful display. Read More
CARDI B TO CHRISEAN DON’T IGNORE POSTPARTUM SIGNS!!!Take ‘Me Time’ and Woosah
Chrisean Rock just became a first-time mother and two-time mom Cardi B has important words of wisdom to share — like, don’t ignore small things that could be early signs of postpartum depression. Read More
Chrisean Rock Is Surrounded By Family As She Dedicates Her Son With Blueface To Christ (Video)
Chrisean Rock is taking fans along her journey of new motherhood and recently revealed that her son with rapper Blueface has been dedicated to Christ. Read More
A$AP ROCKY SUED BY EX-A$AP MOB MEMBER… For Defaming Him
A$AP Rocky’s attorney went way too far in his defense of the rapper after his 2021 shooting incident … at least according to the alleged victim, A$AP Relli, who’s now suing Rocky and his high-powered attorney, Joe Tacopina. Read More
PACMAN JONES ARRESTED AT AIRPORT… Calls Terroristic Threats Charge ‘Bulls***’
Adam “Pacman” Jones shared his side of the incident after being released from jail … passionately defending himself to a group of reporters. Read More
MICHAEL IRVIN SETTLES LAWSUIT WITH MARRIOTT… Returns To NFL Network
Michael Irvin was back analyzing games on the NFL Network on Sunday … after he settled his $100 million defamation lawsuit against Marriott. Read More
Ne-Yo’s Ex Sade Bagnerise Acknowledges Arrest For Allegedly Assisting Son During Fight: ‘Will Always Protect My Kids’
Following news of her prior arrest for allegedly helping her son fight some classmates, Sade Bagnerise — one of Ne-Yo‘s exes — is speaking out and coming thru with the receipts! Furthermore, she’s unapologetically stating that she “will always protect [her] kids.” Read More
80-year-old granny robs pregnant woman
Singer Rachelle Ferrell Struggling With Health Issues and Hardships
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album
Ye AKA Kanye West Allegedly Got His Mic Checked On Boat, Cheeks Out & Everything
A$AP Rocky Gets Into Brawl At SXSW