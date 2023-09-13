Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Own Justin Timberlake VMA Video

CLOSE

Last night during the 2023 VMA’s aka the Video Music Awards, the viral talk on social media was not the videos on the main stage but the video backstage of Megan Thee Stallion looking like she was going all the way in on Justin Timberlake. No one knew what prompted all of that excitement.

Well looks aren’t always as they seem, neither was the interaction between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake caught on video backstage at the 2023 VMA.

Megan Thee Stallion posted a video herself giving fans the ‘what had happened was’:

“I just talk with my hands lol [raised hand emoji] see ya next time @Justin Timberlake.”

It seems that Justin Timberlake was pumped to meet Megan Thee Stallion and the feeling was mutual.

