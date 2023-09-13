The Bijou Star Files: DJ Envy’s Wife Says Tyrese Is A Creeper

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 13, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
DJ ENVY & WIFE TYRESE DISSED OUR MARRIAGE!!! Claim He’s a Creeper Disguised as a Friend
DJ Envy and his wife Gia Casey are coming in hot with allegations against Tyrese … claiming the actor/R&B star attempted to wedge himself into their marriage!!! Read More
WEDDING PARTY FIGHTS POLICE IN WILD VIDEO!!!
Celebration turned to chaos as a Rhode Island wedding party got into an all-out brawl with police officers … and it’s all on video. Read More
EX-NFL NETWORK REPORTER FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST NFL I Was Canned For Questioning Goodell
Jim Trotter, a longtime reporter and columnist who worked for NFL Network for 5 years, is suing the NFL … claiming his contract wasn’t renewed after he pressed Roger Goodell on the league’s hiring practices when it comes to minorities. Read More
EX-NFL WR MIKE WILLIAMS DEAD AT 36… After Construction Accident
Mike Williams — a former NFL receiver who played for the Buccaneers and Bills — has passed away following a tragic accident at a construction site. Read More
PATRICK MAHOMES I DON’T HATE AARON RODGERS!!!… Clarifies Post After QB’s Injury
Patrick Mahomes learned the importance of punctuation while sharing his grief over Aaron Rodgers’ injury on Monday … clarifying he does not actually “hate that man” — he just forgot to add a comma. Read More
DRAKE SECURITY YOU’RE SLOW AF …Get This Stage Crasher!!!
Drake took it easy on a fan who rushed the stage during his “It’s All a Blur” tour in Austin, TX — but had no mercy for the security guard taking his sweet time to remove the guy!!! Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am
-
80-year-old granny robs pregnant woman
-
Singer Rachelle Ferrell Struggling With Health Issues and Hardships
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
93.1 WZAK Radio Mobile Apps
-
Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album
-
Win 4 Free Tickets to the HBCU Hall of Fame Classic!
-
Ye AKA Kanye West Allegedly Got His Mic Checked On Boat, Cheeks Out & Everything
-
A$AP Rocky Gets Into Brawl At SXSW