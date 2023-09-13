The Bijou Star Files: DJ Envy’s Wife Says Tyrese Is A Creeper

CLOSE

DJ ENVY & WIFE TYRESE DISSED OUR MARRIAGE!!! Claim He’s a Creeper Disguised as a Friend

DJ Envy and his wife Gia Casey are coming in hot with allegations against Tyrese … claiming the actor/R&B star attempted to wedge himself into their marriage!!! Read More

WEDDING PARTY FIGHTS POLICE IN WILD VIDEO!!!

Celebration turned to chaos as a Rhode Island wedding party got into an all-out brawl with police officers … and it’s all on video. Read More

EX-NFL NETWORK REPORTER FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST NFL I Was Canned For Questioning Goodell

Jim Trotter, a longtime reporter and columnist who worked for NFL Network for 5 years, is suing the NFL … claiming his contract wasn’t renewed after he pressed Roger Goodell on the league’s hiring practices when it comes to minorities. Read More

EX-NFL WR MIKE WILLIAMS DEAD AT 36… After Construction Accident

Mike Williams — a former NFL receiver who played for the Buccaneers and Bills — has passed away following a tragic accident at a construction site. Read More

PATRICK MAHOMES I DON’T HATE AARON RODGERS!!!… Clarifies Post After QB’s Injury

Patrick Mahomes learned the importance of punctuation while sharing his grief over Aaron Rodgers’ injury on Monday … clarifying he does not actually “hate that man” — he just forgot to add a comma. Read More

DRAKE SECURITY YOU’RE SLOW AF …Get This Stage Crasher!!!

Drake took it easy on a fan who rushed the stage during his “It’s All a Blur” tour in Austin, TX — but had no mercy for the security guard taking his sweet time to remove the guy!!! Read More

