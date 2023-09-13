P ‘Diddy’ Combs And King Combs Perform Together At 2023 VMA

No matter how many awards and accolades you may receive in life, the greatest achievement a person can ever have is watching the success of their child.
Last night during 2023 MTV Video Music Awards the father Diddy performed his ‘Bad Boy’ classics with the help of the son King Combs before accepting this year’s MTV Global Icon award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
The performance of a lifetime was introduced by Mary J. Blige. After the performance Diddy daddy was joined by his children to give his acceptance speech.
Take a look at the videos below.
