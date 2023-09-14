The Bijou Star Files: Summer Walker Speaks About Nude Pic Circulating

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 14, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Summer Walker Says Nude Picture Circulating Is Photoshopped: ‘I Should Really Sue’

The singer shared the original image from a lingerie shoot, letting fans know the “nude” was fake. Read More

SELENA GOMEZ I’LL ‘NEVER BE A MEME AGAIN’ …Speaks Out After Making Face Over Chris Brown

Selena Gomez is getting the internet meme treatment after her disapproving reaction to Chris Brown at the VMAs, but she quickly clapped back once the award show was over. Read More

2023 NYFW WTF FASHION STATEMENTS …See The Strange Looks!!!

New York Fashion Week is wrapping up, and designers took some big chances on the runways … sending models out in all kinds of ‘fits and really pushing the envelope… Read More

PACMAN JONES AIRPLANE INCIDENT CAUGHT ON VIDEO… Ex-NFL Star Believes It Vindicates Him

TMZ Sports has obtained footage of the incident that led to Adam “Pacman” Jones’ arrest … showing the ex-NFL star getting heated with flight attendants and passengers before being booted from his flight — but the former Bengal believes the video proves he did nothing wrong …Read More

KANYE WEST SUED HE WANTED HOME WITHOUT WINDOWS, ELECTRICITY …Employee Claims He Was Fired For Not Complying

Kanye West had the project manager overseeing the remodel of his Malibu home sleeping on the floor, and fired the guy over a disagreement about removing all the home’s windows and electricity … this according to a new lawsuit. Read More

Deelishis Apologizes To Sukihana For Her Social Media Comment Regarding The Rapper’s VMA Appearance

Former reality television star Deelishis is sending an apology to rapper Sukihana. Read More

Young Mother Shot & Killed While Training To Become A Police Officer At Washington, D.C., Library | TSR Investigates

When Maurica Manyan, 25, secured a job as a special officer for the Anacostia Neighborhood Library in Washington, D.C., she jumped at the opportunity with hopes for her and her 5-year-old son’s future. However, she was tragically killed about six months later when a retired police officer shot her after a training exercise. Read More

Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. Posts Bail After Being Charged With Assault & Strangulation Of Girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick

Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been charged with assault and strangulation of his girlfriend of over one year, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. According to AP News, the 23-year-old has posted bail after pleading not guilty to the offenses. Read More

Oprah Winfrey Says She Was Shocked By Backlash She Received For Her Maui Fund With Dwayne Johnson: “It’s Sad”

Oprah Winfrey recently found herself facing unexpected backlash and online attacks over a fund she started with Dwayne Johnson to assist victims of the devastating Maui fires. Despite initially committing $10 million to the fund, many people were upset that Winfrey and Johnson, who both have significant net worths, were still asking for fans to contribute. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am