The Bijou Star Files: Oh Mai, Jeezy Has Filed For Divorce

Jeezy Files for Divorce from Jeannie Mai Jenkins After 2 Years of Marriage
Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins are calling it quits. The rapper, 45, filed for divorce from The Real host, 44, on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia…Read More
Jeannie Mai Said She Was ‘Honored’ to Be with Her ‘Love’ Jeezy Just Days Before He Filed for Divorce [Video]
Did Jeezy blindside Jeannie Mai with his divorce filing? Just days ago, Jeannie was on social media gushing over Jeezy and his new book. Read More
Jeezy shared telling quote on Instagram a day before filing for divorce from Jeannie Mai
Jeezy shared a rather telling message on Instagram just one day before filing for divorce from Jeannie Mai. Read More
Diddy Details His Decision To Reassign Publishing To Bad Boy Artist and Writers
80-year-old granny robs pregnant woman
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
Singer Rachelle Ferrell Struggling With Health Issues and Hardships
Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album
Cleveland Police Handcuff 8-Year-Old Driving Stolen Car
A$AP Rocky Gets Into Brawl At SXSW