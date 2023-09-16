The Bijou Star Files: Oh Mai, Jeezy Has Filed For Divorce

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 15, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Jeezy Files for Divorce from Jeannie Mai Jenkins After 2 Years of Marriage

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins are calling it quits. The rapper, 45, filed for divorce from The Real host, 44, on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia…Read More

Jeannie Mai Said She Was ‘Honored’ to Be with Her ‘Love’ Jeezy Just Days Before He Filed for Divorce [Video]

Did Jeezy blindside Jeannie Mai with his divorce filing? Just days ago, Jeannie was on social media gushing over Jeezy and his new book. Read More

Jeezy shared telling quote on Instagram a day before filing for divorce from Jeannie Mai

Jeezy shared a rather telling message on Instagram just one day before filing for divorce from Jeannie Mai. Read More

Diddy Details His Decision To Reassign Publishing To Bad Boy Artist and Writers

