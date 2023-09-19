The Bijou Star Files: Cardi B, Nicki Fans And The Real ‘P’ Snatcher

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 19, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Cardi B Calls Nicki Minaj Fan Out For Spreading Rape Allegations About Her Father: ‘Everybody Gonna Wanna Cry When I Start Talking About The Real P*ssy Snatchers’
Over the weekend, rapstress Cardi B took to her X account (formerly known as Twitter) to address the recent uproar surrounding her father. Read More
Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb expected to be out for remainder of season amid injury vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb expected to be out for remainder of season amid injury vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, his left knee shredded
KIM KARDASHIANSON SAINT FLIPS THE BIRD TO PAPS …Light Tsk, Tsk from Mama
Kim Kardashian knows how to carry herself in front of paps who are snapping away, but it seems one of her sons is still learning the ropes … or, maybe, he just thinks he's #1.
THOMAS MARKLE MEGHAN AND HARRY ARE ‘CRUEL’ …They Won’t Let Me See My Grandkids
Meghan Markle's dad says his daughter and her hubby, Prince Harry, are straight-up cruel for shutting him out of his grandchildren's lives.
50 CENT BRINGS OUT EMINEM ON TOUR IN MICHIGAN!!!
50 Cent's 'Final Lap' tour just summoned its biggest guest yet — Eminem, who gave the crowd the surprise of a lifetime just outside his hometown.
Two Models Found Dead In Downtown LA Just A Couple Of Days Apart
Maleesa Mooney and Nichole "Nikki" Coats, two models living in Downtown Los Angeles, were recently found dead within a couple of days of each other, prompting a multitude of questions and public concern.
Colorado State Player Henry Blackburn Receives Death Threats Following Illegal Hit on Travis Hunter
The Buffaloes came from behind in the fourth quarter and defeated the Rams in a double overtime thriller.
Deion Sanders Secures Sunglasses Deal After Colo. State Coach Calls Him Out For Media Etiquette
Controversy creates cash, and Deion Sanders is proving it.
Desiigner Sentenced After Exposing Himself on Plane, Not Required to Register as Sex Offender
Desiigner has been sentenced after exposing himself on an airplane this year, but despite online reports he will not have to register as a sex offender.
80-year-old granny robs pregnant woman
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
National Cheeseburger Day: 7 Places To Get Cheap Burgers In Cleveland!
Singer Rachelle Ferrell Struggling With Health Issues and Hardships
Cleveland Police Handcuff 8-Year-Old Driving Stolen Car
Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album