The Bijou Star Files: Cardi B, Nicki Fans And The Real ‘P’ Snatcher

Cardi B Calls Nicki Minaj Fan Out For Spreading Rape Allegations About Her Father: ‘Everybody Gonna Wanna Cry When I Start Talking About The Real P*ssy Snatchers’

Over the weekend, rapstress Cardi B took to her X account (formerly known as Twitter) to address the recent uproar surrounding her father. Read More

Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb expected to be out for remainder of season amid injury vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb expected to be out for remainder of season amid injury vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, his left knee shredded …Read More

KIM KARDASHIANSON SAINT FLIPS THE BIRD TO PAPS …Light Tsk, Tsk from Mama

Kim Kardashian knows how to carry herself in front of paps who are snapping away, but it seems one of her sons is still learning the ropes … or, maybe, he just thinks he’s #1. Read More

THOMAS MARKLE MEGHAN AND HARRY ARE ‘CRUEL’ …They Won’t Let Me See My Grandkids

Meghan Markle’s dad says his daughter and her hubby, Prince Harry, are straight-up cruel for shutting him out of his grandchildren’s lives. Read More

50 CENT BRINGS OUT EMINEM ON TOUR IN MICHIGAN!!!

50 Cent’s ‘Final Lap’ tour just summoned its biggest guest yet — Eminem, who gave the crowd the surprise of a lifetime just outside his hometown. Read More

Two Models Found Dead In Downtown LA Just A Couple Of Days Apart

Maleesa Mooney and Nichole “Nikki” Coats, two models living in Downtown Los Angeles, were recently found dead within a couple of days of each other, prompting a multitude of questions and public concern. Read More

Colorado State Player Henry Blackburn Receives Death Threats Following Illegal Hit on Travis Hunter

The Buffaloes came from behind in the fourth quarter and defeated the Rams in a double overtime thriller. Read More

Deion Sanders Secures Sunglasses Deal After Colo. State Coach Calls Him Out For Media Etiquette

Controversy creates cash, and Deion Sanders is proving it. Read More

Desiigner Sentenced After Exposing Himself on Plane, Not Required to Register as Sex Offender

Desiigner has been sentenced after exposing himself on an airplane this year, but despite online reports he will not have to register as a sex offender. Read More

