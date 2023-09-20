The Bijou Star Files: Bars Dropped That Remy Ma Was Cheating!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 20, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
RAPPER GEECHI GOTTI CALLS REMY MA OUT FOR CHEATING ON PAPOOSE
REMY MA UNBOTHERED BY BATTLE RAP ALLEGATIONS SHE CHEATED ON PAPOOSE: ‘I’M COMFORTABLE’
Remy Ma has been accused of cheating on her longtime husband Papoose with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain – but she’s not sweating it. Read More
RIHANNA & A$AP ROCKY HEY WORLD, MEET RIOT ROSE …It’s Family Photo Time!!!
DIGGZY/Shutterstock Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are doting new parents once again — proudly showing off their latest bundle of joy to the world … with one of the cutest photo shoots ever. Read More
WATCH: Mo’Nique Calls On CBS To Fairly Compensate Her & Countess Vaughn For Their Time On ‘The Parkers’
Mo’Nique is sending a public message to CBS and calling on the company to fairly compensate her and her former co-star, Countess Vaughn. Read More
NFL STAR NICK CHUBB SUFFERS GRUESOME KNEE INJURY… Out For Season
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered a horrific knee injury Monday night … one that was so bad, ABC chose not to air close-up replays of it. Read More
Council approves legislation increasing cost to park at Muni Lot for Cleveland Browns games, but says price won’t go up as high as initially thought
The legislation gave the city the right to raise the price from $30 per parking space to $70. However, Council says the cost will only increase to $40, for now. Read More
DANNY MASTERSON WIFE BIJOU PHILLIPS FILES FOR DIVORCE
Bijou Phillips lists the estranged couple’s date of separation as “TBD” in the legal docs, and says it was “irreconcilable differences” that led to the end of their marriage. Read More
50 Cent Calls Out Busta Rhymes for Stealing ‘Magic Stick’ Move: ‘It Just Feels Dirty, Inappropriate’
Fif playfully claimed he performed the move “10 years ago” while on tour. Read More
80-year-old granny robs pregnant woman
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
National Cheeseburger Day: 7 Places To Get Cheap Burgers In Cleveland!
Singer Rachelle Ferrell Struggling With Health Issues and Hardships
Cleveland Police Handcuff 8-Year-Old Driving Stolen Car
Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album