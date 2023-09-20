The Bijou Star Files: Bars Dropped That Remy Ma Was Cheating!?

CLOSE

RAPPER GEECHI GOTTI CALLS REMY MA OUT FOR CHEATING ON PAPOOSE

REMY MA UNBOTHERED BY BATTLE RAP ALLEGATIONS SHE CHEATED ON PAPOOSE: ‘I’M COMFORTABLE’

Remy Ma has been accused of cheating on her longtime husband Papoose with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain – but she’s not sweating it. Read More

RIHANNA & A$AP ROCKY HEY WORLD, MEET RIOT ROSE …It’s Family Photo Time!!!

DIGGZY/Shutterstock Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are doting new parents once again — proudly showing off their latest bundle of joy to the world … with one of the cutest photo shoots ever. Read More

WATCH: Mo’Nique Calls On CBS To Fairly Compensate Her & Countess Vaughn For Their Time On ‘The Parkers’

Mo’Nique is sending a public message to CBS and calling on the company to fairly compensate her and her former co-star, Countess Vaughn. Read More

NFL STAR NICK CHUBB SUFFERS GRUESOME KNEE INJURY… Out For Season

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered a horrific knee injury Monday night … one that was so bad, ABC chose not to air close-up replays of it. Read More

Council approves legislation increasing cost to park at Muni Lot for Cleveland Browns games, but says price won’t go up as high as initially thought

The legislation gave the city the right to raise the price from $30 per parking space to $70. However, Council says the cost will only increase to $40, for now. Read More

DANNY MASTERSON WIFE BIJOU PHILLIPS FILES FOR DIVORCE

Bijou Phillips lists the estranged couple’s date of separation as “TBD” in the legal docs, and says it was “irreconcilable differences” that led to the end of their marriage. Read More

50 Cent Calls Out Busta Rhymes for Stealing ‘Magic Stick’ Move: ‘It Just Feels Dirty, Inappropriate’

Fif playfully claimed he performed the move “10 years ago” while on tour. Read More

