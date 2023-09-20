Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Stomping In Air Force 1’s

CLOSE

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

Be sure to like and subscribe to our social media channels so you never miss an episode!

This week Tracey Brown is getting us together without creasing our ‘Air Force One’s’

1 minute runners sit-up, 1minute flutter kicks, 1 minute lateral lunge ( both sides), 1 minute push ups, 1 minute jump squats , 1 minute side oblique crunches (both sides )

On a 30-minute clock, perform as many repetitions for 1 minute of each movement for. Record your rounds and save for later to challenge yourself to beat your record!!

See the tutorial video below.