Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Stomping In Air Force 1’s

Published on September 20, 2023

Workout Wednesday

Source: Tracey Brown / Canva

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us together without creasing our ‘Air Force One’s’

1 minute runners sit-up, 1minute flutter kicks, 1 minute lateral lunge ( both sides), 1 minute push ups,  1 minute jump squats , 1 minute side oblique crunches (both sides )

On a 30-minute clock, perform as many repetitions for 1 minute of each movement for. Record your rounds and save for later to challenge yourself to beat your record!!

See the tutorial video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

