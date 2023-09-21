The Bijou Star Files: Migos Quavo Stormed Capitol Hill

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 21, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

QUAVO RIDIN’ FOR TAKEOFF WITH CONGRESS MEMBERS… Addresses Gun Violence

Quavo stormed Capitol Hill Wednesday morning on behalf of his Rocket Foundation, and he arrived with the clear-cut agenda of tackling gun violence … Read More

TRISTAN THOMPSON GETS TEMPORARY GUARDIANSHIP OF LITTLE BROTHER After Mom’s Sudden Death

Tristan Thompson has been granted temporary guardianship over his little brother after he was left unable to care for himself following the sudden death of his mother. Read More

TORY LANEZ Dangers Lurk in New Prison… MULTIPLE MURDERS THIS YEAR

Tory Lanez is officially on the inside … ensconced at the prison where he’ll likely spend the next 10 years, and the facility is no cakewalk, as multiple murders have happened there just this year. Read More

ANTHONY ANDERSON WILL PAY $20K/MO. IN SPOUSAL SUPPORT

Anthony Anderson will fork over $20,000 every month to his ex-wife, Alvina Stewart, per his divorce judgment, but he could be paying even more, depending on how his career’s going. Read More

ALAN WILLIAMS BEARS D.C. RESIGNS

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams is no longer with the team — the coach resigned from his position on Wednesday. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am