The Bijou Star Files: Migos Quavo Stormed Capitol Hill

QUAVO RIDIN’ FOR TAKEOFF WITH CONGRESS MEMBERS… Addresses Gun Violence
Quavo stormed Capitol Hill Wednesday morning on behalf of his Rocket Foundation, and he arrived with the clear-cut agenda of tackling gun violence … Read More
TRISTAN THOMPSON GETS TEMPORARY GUARDIANSHIP OF LITTLE BROTHER After Mom’s Sudden Death
Tristan Thompson has been granted temporary guardianship over his little brother after he was left unable to care for himself following the sudden death of his mother. Read More
TORY LANEZ Dangers Lurk in New Prison… MULTIPLE MURDERS THIS YEAR
Tory Lanez is officially on the inside … ensconced at the prison where he’ll likely spend the next 10 years, and the facility is no cakewalk, as multiple murders have happened there just this year. Read More
ANTHONY ANDERSON WILL PAY $20K/MO. IN SPOUSAL SUPPORT
Anthony Anderson will fork over $20,000 every month to his ex-wife, Alvina Stewart, per his divorce judgment, but he could be paying even more, depending on how his career’s going. Read More
ALAN WILLIAMS BEARS D.C. RESIGNS
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams is no longer with the team — the coach resigned from his position on Wednesday. Read More
