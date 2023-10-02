The Bijou Star Files: OH Lawd, Tyrese Is Suing Teddy P’s Widow

CLOSE

TYRESE GIBSON Sues Teddy Pendergrass’ Widow …BIOPIC RIGHTS ARE MINE!!!

Tyrese Gibson is embroiled in another legal saga … this one doesn’t involve Home Depot, but rather the late singer Teddy Pendergrass. Read More

2PAC’S BROTHER MOPREME SHAKUR KEEFE D ARREST BRINGS BACK THE TRAUMA OF MURDER Case Isn’t Closed For Me

Tupac Shakur’s brother is glad there’s finally been an arrest in the rapper’s murder after all these years … but it doesn’t end the investigation in his eyes. Read More

‘RHOP’ STAR MIA THORNTON HUSBAND BLINDSIDED BY SEPARATION …Thought Everything Was OK

Mia Thornton’s estranged husband, Gordon, did not see their separation coming — ’cause the guy thought everything was fine and dandy until he got served …Read More

‘SAW X’DIRECTOR SAYS COPS WERE CALLED …Over Gory Editing Sesh

The new ‘Saw’ movie is apparently a bloody nightmare — so much so, that someone called the cops while they were putting the film together in post-production … so says the director. Read More

REP. JAMAAL BOWMAN PULLS CAPITOL HILL FIRE ALARM …Delays Spending Bill Vote

A U.S. congressman pulled a fire alarm on Capitol Hill this weekend right before the House was set to vote on a spending bill in hopes of avoiding a government shutdown. Read More

BEYONCÉ NEXT TO GET AMC CONCERT MOVIE Announcement Soon!!!

Taylor Swift’s concert movie isn’t even out yet, but it sounds like movie theater honchos are already gearing up for another one with a big name … and that would be Beyoncé. Read More

Michigan Teen Arrested for Throwing Chair at Teacher Faces Felony Assault Charges

The teacher was sent to the hospital but has since been released and plans to return to the classroom …Read More

