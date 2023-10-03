Krayzie Bone Sets The Record On His Health Straight

CLOSE

Prayers went up when Bone Thugs-N-Harmony manager Bobby Dee confirmed that, Anthony Henderson, Bone member Krayzie Bone had been hospitalized, after rumors swirled that the legendary rap group member was fighting for his life. Many speculated the diagnosis as to why Krayzie Bone was hospitalized, while those most close to him, asked for people to respect their privacy.

The blessings rained down from the prayers sent up around the world, and Krayzie Bone himself has taken to his own social media to reveal the testimony that he has been fighting and he is still here.

Just fought for life “Literally for 9 days straight. And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with every step of the way fighting for me. Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last on of them -KB

AMEN!!

According to reports Krayzie Bone suffers from sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease in which the immune system overreacts, causing groups of cells to form clusters of inflamed tissue called “granulomas” in one or more organs of the body.

We will be saying prayers for continued healing of brotha Krayzie Bone.

See below