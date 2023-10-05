Ciara Recalls The Day She Lost Her Acquired Taste For Future

CLOSE

Singer Ciara and rapper Future began dating in 2012, then got engaged, gave birth to their son, Future Zahir, in 2014, all before infidelity allegedly reared it’s ugly head dissolving their relationship and leading Ciara to her destiny with NFL star Quarterback Russell Wilson with whom she wed in 2016, the father of her baby number 4 his 3 in 2023. Talk over the years has been past around about the father figures in young Future’s life, and talk of co-parenting with Future is a funny subject to Ciara.

Ciara and Russell Wilson seem to be living a fairy tale love story but some still want to know what led Ciara to close the chapter on Future.

Ciara ‘Leveled Up’ with Alex Cooper on the latest episode of the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast,

“It’s almost like your taste buds change,” … “You gotta also sometimes look in the mirror and reflect on yourself, like what are things that I could be doing differently in my life? I’m looking for a change but what does that mean?”

Ciara in the same episode also discussed what it takes to leave a toxic relationship, what she now recognizes as red flags, and why you should always choose yourself first.

Take a listen to Ciara talk about the reality of her palate changing in the video below.