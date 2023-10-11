Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop, 50 Cent Still Is Saying Puffy Got Pac Killed

CLOSE

After over 25 years Duane Keith Davis, aka “Keffe D,” was arrested for the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur. Since his arrest everyone in Hip Hop is speaking on where they were that day, and what they recall as well as there theory as to what really happened that nigh in Vegas.

Social Media Strap Master, 50 Cent took to his Instagram with his thoughts that P Diddy should lawyer up.

“Damn so pac got lined by brother love,” he wrote, referencing Diddy’s R&B moniker. “LOL Time to Lawyer up, shit might get sticky.”

Did 50 Cent really mean what he said in his post? Should he not put such thoughts in a post?

Well it seems that rapper 50 Cent ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop’ sharing his conspiracy theory on Puffy possibly being involved in some kind of way in Tupac’s murder.

A video has recently surfaced online, with 50 Cent standing on a stage saying that he is always saying the wrong thing, then goes onto to say the Puff got Tupac killed.

The question is, why does 50 Cent keep saying that and why now?

Take a look at the video below