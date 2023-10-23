Mo’Nique Calls Her Husband ‘Daddy’ Because He Is Raising Her

CLOSE

Actress/comedian Mo’Nique is making her way through the blogs once again after a recent interview has turned into a ‘Reality Hour’ topic when she explained when asked why she calls her husband ‘Daddy’.

Oscar award winning Mo’Nique’s, husband, Sidney Hicks, is always by his wife’s side at home as well as in her professional business affairs. Some have even blamed Sidney for Mo’Nique being unofficially black balled in Hollywood.

The 55-year-old, Mo’Nique, made, a confession when during a podcast appearance with Je’Niece McCullough, the daughter of the late comedian Bernie Mac, when she said that Sidney Hicks was “My husband, my best friend, my brother, he’s had all these hats.” McCullough then then said that a lot of black women would say, ‘Why do you call him Daddy?’ Mo’Nique’s response was because ‘he’s raising me. He’s raising me,”

That’s when social media in an uproar chimed in on Mo’Nique’s revelation that her husband is raging her, now making her revelation a Reality Hour debate. Saying that Mo’Nique has daddy issues while one said “calling your man ‘daddy’ doesn’t seem weird until you explain it like this lol.”

