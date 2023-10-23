Entertainment News

B-Rock & The Bizz’s Paul Costict Has Passed At The Age Of 57

Published on October 23, 2023

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that Paul Costict, one of the original members of the rap group B-Rock and The Bizz, famous for the single “My Baby Daddy” has passed away at the young at of 57.

A family member reported to TMZ that Paul Costict passed away unexpectedly Saturday at his home in Norfolk, VA and no cause of death is being given at this time.

The one hit wonders, B-Rock and The Bizz were best known for their smash hit My Baby Daddy from 1997 which reached No.10 on the Billboard music charts at the time.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Paul Costict uplifted in our prayers.

