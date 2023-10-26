Dwight Howard Say’s Y’all Are Weird And Mind Your Business

CLOSE

Dwight Howard is responding to what’s been being said about him out here in these blogs, in the midst of sexual assault and battery charges that have been brought against him in Georgia, as well as speculation about his sexualatiy.

The former NBA star, Dwight Howard went live on IG to set the record straight, he “ain’t got to tell nobody where he puts his wood at”

“That’s the problem with y’all people, y’all worried about who people spend their time with. Whatever I’m doing in my bedroom is my damn business. Whatever you’re doing in your bedroom is your damn business, that ain’t for everybody.”

In court documents obtained by ESPN, Howard said Monday that he engaged in “consensual sexual activity” with a man named Stephen Harper during a July 2021 encounter at Howard’s Georgia residence. Howard denied that he caused any injury to Harper

All righty then, take a look at the video below.