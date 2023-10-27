The Sephora Savings Event Is Coming In Hot!

The Sephora Savings Event has kicked off, and the Beauty Insider perks are perking!

If you’ve been eyeing a new skincare line or the perfect red lipstick at Sephora, now is the time to purchase those items. It’s also a chance to check out and try some of Sephora’s Black-owned brands, such as 54 Thrones, Hyper Skin, and Fenty Beauty, to name a few.

The Sephora Savings Event is happening today until November 6th, and Beauty Insider members can save on their favorite products, new launches, and more! Check a few of your beauty-product-obsessed friends off your holiday list or indulge in new buys during this significant event. The promotion is available to all three tiers of Beauty Insiders, which include Rouge members, VIP members, and Insider members. For the first access (10/27-11/6), Rouge members will receive 20% off. During the second access (10/31-11/6), the VIB members will receive 15% off, and the Insider members will receive 10% off.

In addition, the Sephora collection is offering 30% off for all Beauty Insider members in-store and online. Beauty Insiders can access the event in-store and/or online using code TIMETOSAVE and can also shop the Sephora Savings Event at Sephora at Kohl’s locations.

Sephora’s Beauty Insider program is free to join, so everyone can get in on the deals! Additionally, All Beauty Insider Members, regardless of tier, will receive free shipping with no minimum spend and no discount code required.

To learn more about how to shop at Sephora, visit the Beauty on Demand page.

