The Bijou Star Files: Ms. Tina Say’s Beyonce’ ‘Gets Really Mean’

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 1, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Motherly Tea! Tina Knowles-Lawson Says Beyoncé ‘Gets Really Mean’ Backstage During Performances
Tina Knowles-Lawson is getting candid about how her superstar firstborn, Beyoncé, allegedly acts backstage — and she says her daughter pops OFF while in “the heat of the moment!” Read More
Deion Sanders Calls Recent Locker Room Robbery His Players Experienced A ‘Travesty,’ Says NCAA Should ‘Do Something About That’
Deion Sanders is standing ten toes down behind his players. Read More
The retired NFLer-turned-Colorado football coach recently addressed reports that his players had thousands in jewelry and other valuables stolen from the visitors’ locker room.
KIM KARDASHIANSON SAINT FLIPS OFF PAPS AGAIN …Mom Plays Parental Defense
Kim Kardashian‘s oldest son is carving out his role in his famous family — he’s the one who’s gonna let the paparazzi know they’re number one in his book, and he’s got just the finger to show ’em!!! Read More
MISSY ELLIOTTJ-Hud’s H’ween Take On Me IS A SUPA DUPA FLY COSTUME!!!
Jennifer Hudson used her musical chops to completely transform into Missy Elliott for Halloween, and it was an excellent choice … according to the costume’s inspiration!!! Read More
FRENCH MONTANA DRUG SEARCH ON MY PLANE IN COLOMBIA
French Montana‘s flying private, but his travel plans are still coming with headaches … because he says authorities in Colombia searched his jet for narcotics. Read More
JOE SMITH’S WIFE HOPEFUL ONLYFANS SCANDAL DOESN’T TANK MARRIAGE …‘I Think He’ll Come Around’
Ex-NBA player Joe Smith‘s wife says their issues run much deeper than her OnlyFans career … admitting they’ve also struggled with finances, mental health and infidelity over the years — but she’s confident she won’t have to hire a divorce lawyer anytime soon. Read More
Two Additional Suspects Reportedly Charged In Connection To Murder Of PnB Rock
Two additional suspects have reportedly been charged in connection to the murder of artist PnB Rock…Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced A Threesome
-
White Georgia Pastor Goes Viral Justifying Slavery In A Sermon
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Trey Songz Sued For Sexual Assault By Two Women, X Users Ask Why Is He Not In Jail?
-
Blueface Just Got Engaged But Is Chrisean Rock Prego By Him Again!?
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: CMHA Presents New Housing Options for Seniors with Children
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: CEOGC Presents the Family Wellness Carnivals!
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)