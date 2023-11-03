Ex-Officer Pleads Guilty And Testifying In Death of Tyre Nichols

CLOSE

In Memphis, TN in January 2023 a special group of officers called the Scorpion Squad stopped Tyre Nichols for allegedly reckless driving. Caught on video they then proceeded to snatch Tyre Nichols from his vehicle. Tyre Nichols then escaped running from being assaulted only to later be beaten so badly that he died from his injuries.

33 year old Desmond Mills Jr. one of the five former Memphis police officers accused in the January death of Tyre Nichols pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and agreed to plead guilty to related state charges as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. As part of the agreement, Mills will be called to testify against the other defendants.

See the video below