Police Searching For Man Indicted For Murder Of Amanda Williams

On October 10, 2023, Warrensville Heights Police Department in Ohio responded to a call from a man stating he had just killed his fiancé. Police responded to the scene and found 46 year old Beauty shop owner Amanda Williams shot multiple time, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.
After an outcry from the community, it seems the wheels of justice is now moving.
An arrest warrant has been issued for the man that made the initial call to police identifying himself as Amanda Williams fiancé, 41 year old, Tirrell Edwards and police are now looking for him as a grand jury has returned an indictment charging Tirrell Edwards for shooting and killing Amanda Williams.
Terrell Edwards was indicted on the following charges:
- One count of Aggravated Murder
- Two counts of Murder
- Two counts of Felonious Assault
- One count of Domestic Violence
