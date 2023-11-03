The Bijou Star Files: Kim K Say’s North West Is a Ye Girl

CLOSE

Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Prefers Staying At Dad Kanye West’s Apartment Because There’s Bo Nanny, Chef, Or Security

These days Kanye West seems to enjoy the simple things in life and it looks like his daughter North West does too. Read More

FTX FOUNDER SAM BANKMAN-FRIED FOUND GUILTY IN CRYPTO FRAUD CASE

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is not going to the moon, instead he appears headed for prison … he’s been found guilty on all counts against him in his federal cryptocurrency fraud case. Read More

AL PACINO FORKING OVER $30K PER MONTH Child Support Agreement

Al Pacino is a new dad once again at 83, and it ain’t gonna be cheap … he’ll pay $30,000 a month in child support, an amount that could grow based on his annual earnings. Read More

‘MUSHROOM MURDERS’ WOMAN ALLEGEDLY POISONED EX-HUSBAND’S FAMILY …With Death Cap Mushrooms

An Australian woman accused of poisoning her ex-husband’s family with death cap mushrooms has been charged with murder … after officials say her deadly meal killed three of the four people who ate it. Read More

STEVEN TYLER SUED FOR 1975 SEXUAL ASSAULT …Accuser Says She Was 17

Steven Tyler allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a New York City phone booth back in the ’70s … that’s the claim from his accuser in a new lawsuit she’s filed nearly 50 years after the alleged incidents. Read More

TUPAC SHAKUR ALLEGED KILLER KEEFE D IN COURT… For Arraignment On Murder Charge

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the man who’s allegedly responsible for the murder of Tupac Shakur over 25 years ago finally got his day in court after 2 delays. Read More

A Win’s A Win! J. Cole Reacts To His First Hot 100 No.1 Being “Off A Drake Alley-Oop

Drake‘s recent For All the Dogs album spawned numerous hits, including one featuring J. Cole: “First Person Shooter.” Read More

Florida Police Officer Arrested After Breaking Into His Ex-Girlfriend’s Apartment And Allegedly Strangling Her Until She ‘Saw Stars’

Looks like a Gainsville police officer was taken into custody after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and strangling her. Read More

Tems Looks Back on Spending Two Nights in Ugandan Prison: ‘That Was So Scary’

The Nigerian singer was jailed in Uganda in 2020 after a performance for breaking COVID-19 social distancing regulations. Read More

Woman Accused of Fatally Poisoning Boyfriend With Antifreeze After Learning He Was Set to Inherit $30 Million

Investigators say the North Dakota woman poisoned him because she was upset he was planning to leave her once the inheritance was claimed. Read More

Chad Johnson Dumbfounded That Shannon Sharpe Spent $10,000 on a Dog

Ochocinco suggested the dog should be able to talk or at least do tricks for how much Sharpe paid. Read More

North Carolina Authorities Seize Over $170K Worth THC-Infused Candy From Stores

Stores in North Carolina have had approximately $170,000 worth of candy and snacks infused with THC confiscated and taken off the shelves. Read More

HBO Exec Casey Bloys Admits To Making Fake Accounts To Reply To Negative Tweets About Shows

HBO executive Casey Bloys has issued an apology for using fake Twitter profiles to respond to negative tweets about shows on the network. Read More

NBA YoungBoy Says His Mental Health is Declining From Being on House Arrest For Two Years

NBA YoungBoy is asking the court to modify his house arrest conditions, citing a decline in mental health after nearly two years of confinement at his Utah residence. Read More

John Singleton’s Ex-GF’s $15 Million War Against Late Director’s Mom Over ‘Snowfall’ Residuals Dismissed

The bombshell lawsuit filed by John Singleton’s ex-girlfriend demanding a cut of his film residuals has been thrown out of court. Read More

Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Husband Vince Ordered to Pay 5-Figure Sum After Blowing Off Jeweler’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Fraud

Ex-husband of Tamar Braxton, Vincent Herbert, has been in a legal battle with a Los Angeles jeweler. Read More

Whoopi Goldberg Reportedly Wants To Cast Jennifer Hudson In Upcoming ‘Sister Act 3’ Film

Looks like Whoopi Goldberg is building an all-star line-up for her next “Sister Act” film. Read More

Queen Latifah Shares Post Blasting Internet Personality DJ Akademiks For His ‘Vile’ Comments Toward Black Women

Queen Latifah isn’t here for DJ Akademiks and his online antics! Read More

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony: 2023 guide to this year’s inductees and how to watch live

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame welcomes the latest class of rock royalty as the 2023 induction ceremony takes place on Friday, Nov. 3 — and it’s all streaming live on Disney+. Read More

Cleveland receives $3.7M from Department of Justice to hire 30 new police officers

The DOJ’s grant money comes amid efforts by Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and police union leaders over the last few months to attract more recruits. Read More

