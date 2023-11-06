The Bijou Star Files: Bre Tiesi Is Doing The Most…Literally

CLOSE

BRE TIESI YEAH, I BANGED MICHAEL B. JORDAN… Been There, ‘Done That’

Bre Tiesi is doing a little post-pillow talk about Michael B. Jordan — ’cause she says she slept with the guy … and it sounds like she checked him off her list a while ago! Read More

Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon Would ‘Maybe’ Mind If She Dated Others, Shares She’d ‘Never Disrespect’ Him

Bre Tiesi is further dishing on her current situation with Nick Cannon — the father of her son, Legendary Love Cannon. Specifically, the Selling Sunset star is speaking on their “new age” set-up while exploring the prospect of dating others, though she acknowledges Nick would “maybe” take issue. Read More

LAURYN HILL DEFENDS TARDINESS AT LIVE SHOWS …Impassioned Speech in L.A.

Lauryn Hill has a tendency to run a little behind at her live shows — on the rare occasion that she performs, that is — but she says that should be the least of her fans’ concerns. Read More

2023 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAMECELEB-FUELED INDUCTION CEREMONY Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Etc.

Some of the biggest names in music were honored at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Friday night — as a slew of artists put on memorable performances. Read More

KOURTNEY & TRAVIS WELCOME BABY BOY Rocky Barker is Here!!!

Kourtney Kardashian is a mommy once again — she and her boo, Travis Barker, have welcomed a brand new bundle of joy after a scary rollercoaster of a pregnancy. Read More

PRO-PALESTINE PROTEST Marchers Flood D.C. …GATHER AT WHITE HOUSE, SCALE FENCE

Thousands upon thousands descended onto our nation’s capital this weekend to decry the Israel-Palestine war … eventually hitting the White House to make their voices heard. Read More

