Jeezy Told His Naked Truth To Nia Long, He Is Forgiving But Not Forgetting

Source: Jarrod Williams / GettyJeezy and Nia Long slayed a made for ‘Reality Hour’ interview, and told his naked truth.

46 year old Rapper Jeezy wrote a memoir, ‘Ya Gotta Believe’, filed for a divorce from Jeannie Mai, then the he divorced his long time relationship with Def Jam then turned around and dropped a double album. Needless to say Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins has had a lot going on without any rhyme or reason. Or was their?

Jeezy last night conducted the most compelling interview with actress Nia Long, where a lot was unpacked and shared in the realist conversation between the two.

Lets be real most people would prefer to hear a conversation versus an interview.

The Youtube live “I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget” full conversation with Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins and Nia Long was masterfully done and to be quite honest you weren’t sure who the interviewer nor interviewee was. Nia Long the actress but for all intents and purposes Nia Long from South Central was on deck, talking with Jay Jenkins who spoke on the personal traumas he has endured since his childhood that has effected his adult life. Jay and Nia dug deep into relationship betrayals, raising their children and healing. Jeezy also respectfully addressed his marriage to Jeannie Mai and according to Jeezy counseling couldn’t fix it.

