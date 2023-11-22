Yung Miami Hosts Friendsgiving Dinner With No Diddy

CLOSE

Diddy has been the talk of social media and blogs since last Friday and has been about everything but Love. So you would think that as we approach Thanksgiving that a Friendsgiving Dinner would be a good look for Diddy especially since the lady in his life Yung Miami is hosting it. But nope that’s not the case.

Yung Miami hosted a Friendsgiving Dinner, Caresha shared visuals of the gathering and some of her guests. But fans and critics seemed to notice her usual plus-one wasn’t included in the footage and Diddy Appears Absent From Yung Miami’s Event.

Yung Miami threw Friendsgiving dinner to break bread with her fellow baddies. On November 20th, the City Girls rapper let fans in on the invite-only event with clips posted to her Instastories.

Happy holiday.

Take a look below.