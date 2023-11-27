The Group Fire has only gotten better with time, especially since going from a quartet to a quintet that highly favors one of the best that came before them: The Jackson 5.

Following in those big footsteps, the fellas decided to come together for the holidays to release a new Christmas EP titled The Gift, and we’ve got say we think MJ would be very proud.

RELATED: Erica Campbell Joins ‘Tamron Hall’ To Talk New Album, Motherhood And GRAMMY Nominations

The Gift is comprised of six covers of classic Christmas songs, including an amazingly soulful rendition of “Give Love on Christmas Day.” We got Terelle, Juwan, Justin, Al and Tajohn on the phone to talk about what it was like vocally taking on these holiday staples, which also include “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “This Christmas,” “Mary Did You Know,” “Christmas Time Is Here” and “Winter Wonderland.” The best part? They’re not even done! The Gift will be followed up with a deluxe edition in 2024, which will include an additional six Christmas classics. The gift that keeps on giving, indeed!

Listen to the full Get Up! interview with The Group Fire above, and then listen to their new Christmas EP, The Gift, right now on all steaming services. Purchase a physical copy by clicking here.

The Group Fire Talks New Christmas EP, Teases A Deluxe Edition For 2024 was originally published on getuperica.com