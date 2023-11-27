Rob Base Remixes ‘It Takes Two’ for Kidney Disease Awareness

CLOSE

When Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock dropped ‘It Takes Two’ back in 1988 it cracked to the Top 40 Singles chart then later became certified platinum. ‘It Takes Two’s been sampled by many, and listed as “100 Greatest Singles of All Time” , ranking “It Takes Two” at No. 1. In 2021, it was listed at No. 116 on Rolling Stone’s “Top 500 Best Songs of All Time”. Arguably one of the most successful singles in Hip Hop history.

Tragically DJ E-Z Rock died on April 27, 2014, at age 46 after a diabetic seizure. So when Rob Base was approached about a project to switch up the lyrics to his classic jam, “It Takes Two,” to raise awareness for diabetes, it was a no brainer.

Take a listen Rob Base talk about remixing ‘It Takes Two’ for kidney disease awareness below.