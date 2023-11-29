Diddy Temporarily Steps Aside at Revolt, 50 Cent Offers To Buy It

CLOSE

We live in a world where everything is a competition, and in the entertainment world there is no heavier competitor than Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, the man that hold the social media strap while ruling the Power Universe. 50 Cent learned early in his career that the best way to compete against your competitor is to eliminate them, hell just ask Irv Gotti. So it makes since while ‘Bad Boy’ creator, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is circling the lawsuit drain with claims damaging to his image, 50 Cent is coming for him hard and offering to buy him out.

Revolt is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary, and doing well under the leadership of CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham. Reportedly Diddy is not involved in the company’s day-to-day, and is allegedly making the difficult decision to temporarily step aside from his role as Chairman at Revolt.

50 Cent is now seeking the opportunity. Just hours after Diddy temporarily stepped down as chairman of Revolt, 50 took to social media with an offer to buy it from him.

This comes after 50 Cent fanned the flames after digging through his video archives and dropped a video of Diddy of patting Jay-Z’s butt during a performance.