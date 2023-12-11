Ciara And Russell Wilson Welcome a Baby Girl [Photo]

CLOSE

Congratulations are most definitely in order in a world where it seems like everyone is getting a divorce, singer Ciara and Denver Broncos quarterback, Russell Wilson are pounding out babies.

Just in time for the holidays, Ciara took to her social media to welcome the newest edition to the Wilson team, a baby girl, named, Amora Princess Wilson. Giving the happy couple now a team of four children with includes, son, 10 year old Future, daughter, 6 year old Sienna and son, 3 year old Win.

Take a look at the cuteness of Amora Princess Wilson in the photo below.