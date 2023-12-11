Cardi B Confirms Offset Breakup, Dispels Chrisean Rock Rumor

CLOSE

For people that live in the land of social media and watch celebrities, likes, shares and follows, followers of rappers Cardi and Offset went into high alert when they noticed that the Hip Hop couple had unfollowed each other. Which is typically a sign of trouble in paradise.

Then to add insult to injury rapper Blueface put a rumor out in social media land that rapper Offset was having relations with his ex Chrisean Rock (who always seems to be at the root of discord lately). A rumor that the Migos star, Offset denies.

It’s hard enough to go through a break-up and rumors make it even worse. So Cardi B, who is never scared of keeping it 100 on social media, took to her platform to number 1 confirm that she and Offset have broken up and number 2 she doesn’t believe Offset was cheating on her with Chrisean Rock nor is she interested in finding out if it is true, because she is moving on. According to Cardi B they has been trouble in paradise for a minute.

“I want to start 2024 fresh, open,” “I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning. I’m excited.”

Let’s pray all parties find happiness in their prospective futures.

