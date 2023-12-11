“Fab Five” Member Romeo Travis Dropping New Book “In Spite Of”

CLOSE

The one thing LeBron James has made abundantly clear while rising to the top, is that, basketball is a team sport, and if it were not for his team the “Fab Five” there is no “Chosen One”, because in this game called life, basketball is ‘More Than a Game’, it’s a vehicle that produces ‘Shooting Stars’.

LeBron James and his childhood friends become the #1 high school team in America. These young men regarded as the “Fab Five” from Akron, OH were divinely united together to not only shine at the same time but as brothers grew into men that also shine in their own spotlight.

Romeo Travis one of the members of the ‘Fab Five’ growing up in Akron, Ohio could have been many things however playing basketball and his bond with LeBron James, Dru Joyce III, Willie McGee, and Sian Cottonled to a path of many blessings. Romeo Travis took a path of furthering his education as well as his basketball career at University of Akron, then having a super successful professional basketball career over seas from 2007 to 2021, that included playing for championship tips as well as multiple All Star appearances, before returning home to Akron, OH to complete the circle of life by coaching basketball at St. Vincent-St. Mary.

People may choose to judge Romeo Travis, statistically he could have been many things but instead he chooses to be a teacher through his testimony in a new book “In Spite Of”.

Romeo Travis made the announcement via his personal IG that he is releasing “In Spite Of” Saturday December 16 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at ‘House 330’ in Akron, OH., Travis will also be on deck to sign copies. According to Travis ‘In Spite Of’ the odds, his book is a recount of his life experiences and the lessons he’s learned in the process.

