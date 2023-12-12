Raven-Symoné Has Lost Her Brother Blaize To Cancer

Prayers are in order as actress, Raven-Symoné, has lost her brother Blaize, following a two year battle with colon cancer.
The news of Blaize’s death was shared by his famous sister, Raven-Symoné’s social media.
According to Raven-Symoné while posting to celebrate her 38th birthday, she paid tribute to her brother who passed last month, after being diagnosed with colon cancer just two years prior, at the young age of 31, in a video post.
“Thank you the all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond. Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I’m here and he is not. More on Dec 16.” “It was a little bittersweet for me to be honest because last month I lost my brother, Blaize,”
It’s always hard loosing a loved one especially this time of the year.
We will be keeping Raven-Symone’ and her family uplifted in our prayers.
See the video below
