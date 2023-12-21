Serena Williams Has Donated Her Breastmilk

CLOSE

We have heard of the formula shortage, but we have never heard of being able to donate breast milk.

Just a question don’t you have to use that kind of quickly??

Tennis great Serena Williams has kind of retired and has since been giving us updates on her life as a mom. After her last baby Serena Williams was open about being depressed. Her latest testimony is that she has donated her breast milk.

In a video shared on Serena Williams she had this captioned:

After going through a screening I was able to donate it instead of taking the milk home. I know so many amazing women that adopt or are unable to make milk.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian were married in November of 2017 and their first child, daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was born in September 1, 2017, and second baby’s name is Adira River Ohanian born August 22, 2023.

Now that’s the breakfast of champions.

See video below