Serena Williams Has Donated Her Breastmilk

We have heard of the formula shortage, but we have never heard of being able to donate breast milk.
Just a question don’t you have to use that kind of quickly??
Tennis great Serena Williams has kind of retired and has since been giving us updates on her life as a mom. After her last baby Serena Williams was open about being depressed. Her latest testimony is that she has donated her breast milk.
In a video shared on Serena Williams she had this captioned:
After going through a screening I was able to donate it instead of taking the milk home. I know so many amazing women that adopt or are unable to make milk.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian were married in November of 2017 and their first child, daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was born in September 1, 2017, and second baby’s name is Adira River Ohanian born August 22, 2023.
Now that’s the breakfast of champions.
See video below
-
Who Has The Most Ejections In NBA History? Hint: It's Not Draymond Green
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
A Baptism Water Slide Debuts At A North Carolina Church
-
Chrisean Rock After Love Started War Backstage At Tamar Braxton Concert
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
-
Your Weight and Your Health
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “Fat” Zion Williamson, Amid Report He Refuses To Get In Shape, Social Media Piles On