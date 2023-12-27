Kevin Hart Is Suing Tasha K For Extortion

CLOSE

First Cardi B, now Kevin Hart is coming for Vlogger Tasha K’s bag for spilling alleged bad tea.

Cardi B sued Vlogger Tasha K and won. Cardi B never did get her coins and obviously Tasha K hasn’t learned anything from that ordeal because now actor/comedian Kevin Hart has filed a lawsuit against Tasha K for allegedly trying to extort him for $250k.

In the legal documents obtained by The Blast, Kevin Hart claims Tasha K sent a representative from her blog to Kevin’s team in November 2023 saying that she had an interview with Kevin’s former assistant, Miesha Shake, and if he didn’t want the damaging interview to come out he had to cough up $250,000. Kevin Hart responded with a cease and desist, Tasha K doubled down by dropping a snippet of the interview, then upped the ante saying the complete interview can be viewed on her website.

A preview from the conversation was captioned, “The interview that Kevin Hart will WISH NEVER CAME OUT!!”

Tasha K isn’t the only one getting slapped with a lawsuit, Kevin Hart has also filed a lawsuit against his former assistant of over 3 years, Miesha Shake as well.

Oh what a tangled web we weave when practice to spill tea.

Take a look below