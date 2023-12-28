Should The Browns Make A Move On QB Russell Wilson Following Benching?

CLOSE

Breaking news in sports has been that the Denver Broncos has benched Quarterback Russell Wilson for the last 2 games of the season.

The Cleveland Browns before the season started was predicted not to make the playoffs, as a matter of fact one prediction said they would be in last place in their division even though they would have their savor quarterback Deshaun Watson for a full season finally. The nay sayers were wrong, the Browns are in the playoff hunt although Deshaun Watson got hit with a season ending, DTR is not quite ready but was injured as well now they are being led into the playoffs by seasoned veteran Joe Flacco.

Russell Wilson (35 years old) is currently signed through 2028, but he’s only guaranteed money through 2024. His entire 2025 salary ($37M) will be guaranteed if he remains on the Broncos’ roster at the start of the next league year (March 17), put them over the salary cap. While with the Broncos, Wilson has played in 30 games and produced 11 wins over the course of two seasons. Russell Wilson has seen more peaks and valleys than most superstars through his 12 years in the NFL. He enjoyed a dominant rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks and went on to make back-to-back Super Bowl appearances — and earn a win — in his second and third years in the league.

Deshaun Watson (28 years old) will earn a base salary of $1,080,000 and a restructure bonus of $44,920,000, while carrying a cap hit of $19,057,000 and a dead cap value of $220,057,000. $230M guaranteed (signing bonus + 2022 salary + 2023 salary + 2024 salary + 2025 salary + 2026 salary). Because of injuries and suspensions, Deshaun Watson will have only played in 12 of a possible 34 regular-season games in two seasons with the Browns. His record of 8-4 in those starts is solid, but to fully live up to his deal

I want to hear from a Browns fan, would you take a run at trying to acquire Russell Wilson?