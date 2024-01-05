Shannon Sharpe’s Response To Katt Williams Comments On His Podcast

CLOSE

Source: Icon Sportswire / GettyKatt Williams came out the bag in an interview on Shannon Sharpes podcast ‘Club Shay Shay’ with a conversation that set the internet on fire when he took a sip of the complimentary cognac then proceeded to speak his truth, which casted an ugly light on several black high profile comedians. The clips from the podcast that went viral that garnered viral traction was him dragging Rickey Smiley along with Tyler Perry, calling Cedric The Entertainer a non-entertaining joke thief, saying Kevin Hart was a plant and that Harvey Weinstein wanted to sample his egg plant, just to name a few viral moments.

Most of the aforementioned have responded to what Katt Williams had to say, but inquiring minds want to know what did Shannon Sharpe have to say about what went down in Club Shay Shay? Hell most that were talked about were Shannon Sharpe’s boyz.

The Hall of Famer, Denver Bronco legend, Shannon Sharpe, stepped outside of his club to take a seat at a mic at another to answer that inquiring mind question.

Shannon Sharpe sat down for a ‘Nightcap’ interview to address the elephant in the room saying the hardest part about interviewing Katt Williams was that he was talking about people he’s cool with and how he maintained neutral during the conversation. Shannon Sharpe also said before the cameras started rolling Katt was on a mission from the moment he stepped through the door.

