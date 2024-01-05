Tiffany Haddish Debunks Katt Williams Claim Live On Stage At The Improv

CLOSE

Katt Williams didn’t leave any black comedian in Hollywood stone unturned when he went viral during an interview with Denver NFL Hall of Famer, Shannon Sharpe’s podcast ‘Club Shay Shay’, with claims that left everyone in the club feeling tipsy.

One of those of many comedians was ‘Girls Trip’ star Tiffany Haddish. According to Katt Williams, “Tiffany [Haddish] was only seen at the Laugh Factory. In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show,” “They think they can rewrite history.”

Tiffany Haddish first took to her social media to respond to Katt Williams claims about her by posting:

“I am not mad I just wish he would get his facts right about me,” “Dang I guess I will send him a reminder text.” “I am not mad I just wish he would get his facts right about me,” “Dang I guess I will send him a reminder text,” wrote the 44-year-old. “But are we sure that is Katt Williams? He looks a lot like Charleston White.”

Tiffany Haddish then doubled down on Katt Williams claims by debunking what he said live from the Improv stage.

“They wouldn’t let me perform on the white nights at the Comedy Store, but I performed on all the black nights”

