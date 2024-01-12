LBJ Handshakes Dragged Into Young Thug’s YSL RICO Trial

CLOSE

First, rap lyrics are dragged into court rooms, now LeBron James handshakes.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Young Thug in May 2022, and more charges were added in a subsequent indictment in August of that year. The second indictment accuses Young Thug and 27 other people of conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. The rapper is also accused of participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as drug and gun charges.

Not sure where they were going with all of this, but if nothing else it was funny.

Reported by TMZ

On Thursday, YSL co-founder Trontavious “Tick” Stephens took the stand yet again when he was quizzed about LBJ’s potential ties to the YSL — due to the fact the NBA’s scoring leader occasionally doing the “wipe your nose” hand sign with teammates and calling them “slime” as a term of endearment.

Defense attorney Brian Steel mentioned LeBron James while attempting to prove that the “Slime” handshake did not indicate a gang affiliation.

