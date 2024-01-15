Fani Willis Preached A Few Words About Marjorie Taylor Greene

CLOSE

Fani Willis preached a the devil is a lie word with a few words about Marjorie Taylor Greene during her sermon this weekend at Big Bethel AME Church in Atlanta.

Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, was accused of having an “improper relationship” with a fellow Trump prosecutor last week. Marjorie Taylor Greene, earlier this week asked Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to investigate Willis’s hiring of Wade. All of this following being the target of a “swatting” attack on Christmas night, when someone reported that a woman had been shot dead at her home, leading her to think that her oldest child had been shot.

So when Fani Willis took the pulpit to preach a sermon she spoke a word about the Donald Trump supporter, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“I never want to be a Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has never met me but has allowed her spirit to be filled with hate.”

Take a listen to the word according to Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, below.