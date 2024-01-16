Suge Knights ‘Collect Call’ Podcast Features Katt Williams Spittin Ether

CLOSE

Katt Williams has been the talk of the internet since his nearly 3 hour diatribe and spoken revelations of his truth about almost every black comedian and Ludacris during a conversation on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast ‘Club Shay Shay’. Most have responded via their social media while rapper Ludacris dropped bars as a response to Katt Williams.

It seems Katt Williams isn’t going to let any of these people defend themselves nor have the last word as he has now channeled his inner Nas spittin ‘Ether’ and dropped a response to all even Luda in a freestyle production on Suge Knight and Dave Mays latest ‘Collect Call’ podcast.

Suge Knight has moved on from Death Row Records while sitting in a jail cell and Katt Williams is the first guest on “Collect Call”. Not only did we get to hear Katt slay bars, we also got to hear Suge Knight spill tea that he will be getting out of jail soon.

Take a listen to “Collect Call” below