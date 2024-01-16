The Bijou Star Files: R Kelly Says He’s Not Sponsible $10.5M Lawsuit

CLOSE

R. KELLY PUSHES BACK AGAINST $10.5M LAWSUIT …I’m Not Responsible!!!

R. Kelly is firing back against a huge judgment leveled against him in a lawsuit involving women who claimed they were victimized by him … he says he didn’t know about the suit and shouldn’t be held accountable. Read More

BLUEFACE NOT SCHEDULED TO GET OUTTA JAIL …Until Later This Summer!!!

Blueface is behind bars over a probation violation that he got hauled into court over last week — and now, we’ve learned he ain’t due to get out for a while … months, in fact. Read More

TORY LANEZ SON GETS QUALITY TIME WITH HIM DURING PRISON VISIT

Tory Lanez was paid a visit from a very special person while behind bars — his son Kai. Read More

ANDERSON .PAAK FILES TO DIVORCE WIFE JAE LIN …Wants to Share Custody

Anderson .Paak is getting divorced — ending a lengthy and very private marriage that seems to have fallen apart very suddenly …Read More

Loud & Clear! Video Shows Lil Scrappy Declaring His “Single” Status

Lil Scrappy is finally clearing the air on his relationship status! This comes after weeks of a speculated rekindled romance with Erica Dixon and his ex Diamond throwing a lil’ shade during a recent interview. According to Scrappy, despite what the innanet streets are saying, he’s a single man! Read More

Ryan Rollins Reportedly Cut From Washington Wizards Amid Multiple Target Shoplifting Accusations

NBA star Ryan Rollins has reportedly been dropped from the Washington Wizards over allegations of theft from a Target store on multiple occasions. Read More

