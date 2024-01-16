The Bijou Star Files: R Kelly Says He’s Not Sponsible $10.5M Lawsuit

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 16, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
R. KELLY PUSHES BACK AGAINST $10.5M LAWSUIT …I’m Not Responsible!!!
R. Kelly is firing back against a huge judgment leveled against him in a lawsuit involving women who claimed they were victimized by him … he says he didn’t know about the suit and shouldn’t be held accountable. Read More
BLUEFACE NOT SCHEDULED TO GET OUTTA JAIL …Until Later This Summer!!!
Blueface is behind bars over a probation violation that he got hauled into court over last week — and now, we’ve learned he ain’t due to get out for a while … months, in fact. Read More
TORY LANEZ SON GETS QUALITY TIME WITH HIM DURING PRISON VISIT
Tory Lanez was paid a visit from a very special person while behind bars — his son Kai. Read More
ANDERSON .PAAK FILES TO DIVORCE WIFE JAE LIN …Wants to Share Custody
Anderson .Paak is getting divorced — ending a lengthy and very private marriage that seems to have fallen apart very suddenly …Read More
Loud & Clear! Video Shows Lil Scrappy Declaring His “Single” Status
Lil Scrappy is finally clearing the air on his relationship status! This comes after weeks of a speculated rekindled romance with Erica Dixon and his ex Diamond throwing a lil’ shade during a recent interview. According to Scrappy, despite what the innanet streets are saying, he’s a single man! Read More
Ryan Rollins Reportedly Cut From Washington Wizards Amid Multiple Target Shoplifting Accusations
NBA star Ryan Rollins has reportedly been dropped from the Washington Wizards over allegations of theft from a Target store on multiple occasions. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am
A Laughing Matter: Recalling Katt Williams’ Hilarious “Beef” With Dave Chappelle + Reactions From The Shannon Sharpe Interview
Stunning and Ugly Fashion From the 81st Golden Globe Awards
A Baptism Water Slide Debuts At A North Carolina Church
Your Weight and Your Health
Mother Shot and Killed By Police After She Called 911
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
Shannon Sharpe’s Response To Katt Williams Comments On His Podcast
Halle Bailey Introduces The World to Her Baby