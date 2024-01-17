Woman Fired From ATL Airport Coffee Shop Results In Physical Altercation With Manager

CLOSE

The espresso at a coffee shop inside the Atlanta airport must be really strong.

A woman recently got fired from a coffee shop inside of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the woman then returns not to pickup her last check, but to jump her former manager, that was caught on a now viral video.

According to a report, allegedly, Shacoria Elly was fired following a dispute with another employee over espresso shots. The disagreement escalated, leading to a confrontation with the managers, that escalated to a physical altercation.

Shacoria Elly can be heard in the video saying can be heard demanding that she be let behind the counter to get her belongings. However, she was being prevented by two men who were identified as managers at the shop. According to a police report claims that the woman had gotten into a “heated argument over espresso shots.” The report continued to state that managers “had to step in and hold back” employees from attacking each other.. Read blow by blow here

According to a report, Shacoria Elly was officially “terminated from her position,” and airport security confiscated her badge. The report stated, “All parties were issued a case number and a time frame in which they can obtain a copy of this report; nothing further to report at this time.”

Police have not filed any charges against Shacoria Elly at this time.

Take a look at the video below