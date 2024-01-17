The Bijou Star Files: LBJ Had To Dust A Fans Shoulders Off

CLOSE

LEBRON JAMES SHOVES OVERZEALOUS FAN… After Rushing Bench

LeBron James checked an overzealous fans Monday night … pushing a man who rushed the NBA superstar as he sat on the Lakers bench! Read More

DRAKE TO YASIIN BEY Cut It Out, Man …’UMI SAYS’ I AM HIP HOP!

Drake is responding to Yasiin Bey‘s backhanded compliments hilariously — with a taste of the legendary MC’s own medicine: his own lyrical content!!! Read More

ANTHONY ANDERSON I WANT TO HOST OSCARS NEXT …Celebs Applaud Emmys Gig

Anthony Anderson wants to keep this hosting thing going — fresh off his performance at the Emmys, he says he’s got this eyes on the Academy Awards job. Read More

DRAKE DAD GETS INTO CANADA AFTER 15 YRS… Spends QT with Adonis!!!

Drake says the last time his pops, Dennis Graham, was allowed in Canada … Drake’s career was just taking off, but after a 15-year wait … he’s happy to say daddy’s home!!! Read More

DIDDY & DIAGEO NO MORE BAD-MOUTHING …Settled Our Drama!!!

Diddy and alcohol giant Diageo were ensnarled in a nasty legal battle last year — but that’s old news now … ’cause TMZ can confirm both parties have buried the hatchet. Read More

JASON KELCE TELLS TEAMMATES HE’S RETIRING… After Eagles’ Playoff Exit

The Philadelphia Eagles lost their playoff game Monday night, and then they appeared to lose their Hall of Fame center for good too. Read More

ELTON JOHN BECOMES LATEST EGOT WINNER …After Snagging Emmy!!!

Elton John is the latest star to land in the pantheon of EGOT greats — and while he might’ve had to wait a long, long time … it was well worth the patience to break through in TV. Read More

Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Torrei Shuts Down Rumors That Katt Williams Booked Her On Tour To Troll

Torrei Hart is letting it be known that Katt Williams didn’t put her on his tour to troll her ex-husband. Read More

Meek Mill Says “Joe Biden Is Too Old Go Be Our President Respectfully “

Rapper Meek Mill became the latest celebrity to share his honest thoughts on the matter, specifically addressing the age of President Joe Biden. Read More

Quinta Brunson’s Stylist Responds To Backlash And Defends Actress’ Wrinkled Dress For 2024 Emmys: ‘I Knew You Guys Would Say Something! It’s Crushed Satin!’

Quinta Brunson and her stylist have been dragged all across social media tonight after the ‘Abbott Elementary’ creator and star hit the 2024 Emmys red carpet on Monday (January 15), where she showed off a pink wrinkled dress. Read More

Jim Jones Will Put Up $100K to Battle Any Rapper From His Era: ‘They Trying to Do Everything But Rap’

The Dipset MC let his peers know he’s “giving out all smoke” in 2024. Read More

Halle Bailey Talks Keeping Pregnancy a Secret: ‘Honestly, I Stayed Off of All Social Media’

Halle Bailey was as private as she could be about her pregnancy. Read More

Snoop Dogg’s Viral ‘Giving Up Smoke’ Campaign Didn’t Translate to Sales for Brand, CEO Fired

While Snoop Dogg’s “Giving Up Smoke” campaign for Solo Brands went viral online last year, it did little to boost the company’s sales. Read More

Janet Jackson Unveils Summer Tour Dates With Nelly as Special Guest

Janet Jackson will reboot her 2023 Together Again tour for a 35-date summer 2024 North American sequel with support from Nelly. Read More

Draymond Green Booed in Return From Suspension as Golden State Warriors Fall to Shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies

Green was booed in his return to the court as his team fell to a 116-107 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Read More

Fat Joe Reacts To His Name Appearing On Fake List Of Celebrities Associated w/ Deceased Child Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein: ‘I Don’t Know That Motherf***er!’

Rapper Fat Joe isn’t here for someone putting his name on a phony Jeffrey Epstein list. Read More

Rick Ross’ Reported Baby Mama Cierra Nichole Slams His Girlfriend Cristina Mackey For Complimenting Their Newborn: ‘Play With Someone Else For Clout’

Looks like Rick Ross won’t be hosting any blended family meetups with his newest child’s mother and his girlfriend anytime soon. Read More

