Armed Men Storm Set That Chrisean Rock Was On

CLOSE

It seems that violence follows wherever Chrisean Rock is. If you thought what happened while Chrisean was at Tamar Braxton’s concert was crazy, this here is way worse.

While filming a new show called “20 Vs. 1” … a series where the contestant picks from 20 different candidates, armed men stormed the set attacking one man, that appears to be pistol whipping another man. Chrisean Rock who was there participating in the popular speed dating show went live on her social media saying that she was an angel that saved 4 people from being shot.

If you didn’t believe what Chrisean Rock was saying in her live video or thought she was being extra, another video of what went down is by far more horrifying.

Take a look at the videos below