Donald Trump Say’s Presidents Must Have “Full Immunity…”

CLOSE

Former President Donald Trump according to his indictments seems to lets say color outside lines on more than one occasion. Judging from the infamous insurrection on Capital Hill he doesn’t like being told no either. To add proof to the pudding Donald Trump, when put in social media jail, started his own platform and today he posted something that adds credence to the first to sentences. According to Donald TrumpThe President of The United States must have full immunity otherwise they can’t do their job.

“EVEN EVENTS THAT ‘CROSS THE LINE’ MUST FALL UNDER TOTAL IMMUNITY, OR IT WILL BE YEARS OF TRAUMA TRYING TO DETERMINE GOOD FROM BAD,” ….“THERE MUST BE CERTAINTY. EXAMPLE: YOU CAN’T STOP POLICE FROM DOING THE JOB OF STRONG & EFFECTIVE CRIME PREVENTION BECAUSE YOU WANT TO GUARD AGAINST THE OCCASIONAL ‘ROGUE COP’ OR ‘BAD APPLE.’ SOMETIMES YOU JUST HAVE TO LIVE WITH ‘GREAT BUT SLIGHTLY IMPERFECT.’ ALL PRESIDENTS MUST HAVE COMPLETE & TOTAL PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY, OR THE AUTHORITY & DECISIVENESS OF A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES WILL BE STRIPPED & GONE FOREVER. HOPEFULLY THIS WILL BE AN EASY DECISION. GOD BLESS THE SUPREME COURT!”

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is expected to soon issue a ruling in the case brought by Donald Trump in his effort to dismiss the federal election interference case against him. Donald Trump has claimed that he should be immune from prosecution because his efforts to overturn the 2020 election fell within his official duties as president.

Thoughts??

Take a look at his full bolded statement below