Tyler Perry’s ‘Mea Culpa’ Starring Kelly Rowland Drops Feb. 23rd

Tyler Perry’s latest project ‘Mea Culpa’ starring Destiny’s Child, Kelly Rowland, is dropping on Netflix February 23, 2024.

‘Mea Culpa’ looks like they are going to have everyone falling on their swords, because it doesn’t look like your typical Tyler Perry production.

‘Mea Culpa’ tells the story of criminal defense attorney Mea Harper (Rowland), who takes on the murder case against Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), an artist accused of killing his girlfriend. As she tries to figure out if her cagy and seductive client is as innocent as he claims, Mea gets thrust into a world that’s both hot and dangerous.

Kelly Rowland produced and stars in the legal thriller Mea Culpa written and directed by Tyler Perry.

