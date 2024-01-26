The Bijou Star Files: Fif’s Reaction To NAACP Image Awards Snub

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 26, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

50 Cent Reacts to ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ NAACP Image Awards Snub, Fires More Shots at Starz

After the 2024 nominees were announced, Fif said he doesn’t “know what the f*ck is wrong with” Starz when it comes to establishing a relationship with the NAACP. Read More

50 CENT SUED WILD MIC TOSS INJURED ME, PERMANENTLY!!! Radio DJ Wants Him to Pay

50 Cent dodging a criminal charge for decking a DJ with a microphone doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods … ’cause he’s now staring down the barrel of a hefty lawsuit. Read More

50 CENT NO OZEMPIC FOR ME Dropped LBs In Da G-G-G-Gym & On Tour!!!

50 Cent is nipping any notions he’s hopping on the celebrity Ozempic trend in the bud — he dropped pounds the ‘ol fashioned way!!! Read More

SNOOP DOGG I TRIED SMOKIN’ OUT MICHAEL JACKSON …He Told Me to Beat It!!!

Snoop Dogg once pushed his luck blowin’ ganja clouds in Michael Jackson‘s direction, which would’ve been an epic moment — but the King of Pop wasn’t with the smoke. Read More

MICHAEL B. JORDAN OFF THE HOOK FOR FERRARI CRASH… Not Enough Evidence!

The investigation into Michael B. Jordan‘s violent Ferrari crash is closed, and he won’t face any criminal repercussions … Read More

COMMON Disagrees with Mos Def …DRAKE IS HIP HOP, INCREDIBLE WRITER!!!

Common and Mos Def coming up together in the Lyricist Lounge doesn’t mean they have the same take on Drake‘s place in the culture — ’cause Common’s got his back!!! Read More

Drake & Meek Mill Share Words For YSL Judge After Young Thug’s Jail Call With Mariah The Scientist Leaks (Video)

Drake and Meek Mill are sharing words for the judge presiding over Young Thug‘s RICO trial in Atlanta, Georgia. Read More

T.I. Shares His Thoughts On His Kids Pursuing Careers In The Entertainment Industry

T.I. has expressed why he was initially against his children joining the entertainment industry.This ad Read More will end in 16

LeBron James makes NBA All-Star team for record 20th time, Kevin Durant for 14th time

LeBron James joined yet another exclusive club, and he’ll have plenty of familiar faces alongside him at this season’s NBA All-Star Game. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am