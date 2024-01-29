The Bijou Star Files: Chrisean Rock Is Rockin A Blueface

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 29, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
CHRISEAN ROCK I’M ALL IN ON RECONCILIATION …Blueface Tattoo On Face
Chrisean Rock‘s clearly committed to working things out with her on-again, off-again beau Blueface … and she’s expressing that commitment in a very artistic way. Read More
Nicki Minaj Makes a Jingle About Megan Thee Stallion’s Dead Mother Amid Ongoing Feud [Video]
Megan Thee Stallion released her new song “Hiss” on Friday — and in it she clapped back at Nicki Minaj and a few others for their disses over the past few years. Read More
MEGAN THEE STALLION TWERKIN’ ON VICTORIA MONÉT …What Nicki Minaj Beef???
Megan Thee Stallion seems unbothered by the beef blowing up with Nicki Minaj … ’cause she went out partying Saturday — and put some risqué dance moves on display. Read More
NICKI MINAJ Y’ALL CAN HEAR ‘BIGFOOT’ SOON …Not A ‘Diss’ Though
Nicki Minaj fans are getting a new song Sunday … and while everyone’s speculated it’s taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion — NM says she’s not calling it a diss track. Read More
Erykah Badu Appears To Shade Nicki Minaj Amid Her Beef w/ Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Who’s The Queen Of Rap Again?’
It seems Erykah Badu may be taking sides in the Megan Thee Stallion vs Nicki Minaj rap beef. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am
-
