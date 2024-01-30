The Bijou Star Files: CLE Artist Unveils Takeoff Wax Figure

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 30, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Talent On Talent! This Ohio Artist Understood The Assignment Of A Takeoff Wax Figure (Video)

Cleveland, Ohio, artist Mr. Officials took to Instagram on Monday (Jan. 29) to unveil the first Takeoff wax figure. Read More

Ohio Congresswoman Shontel Brown targeted in swatting attempt

The Warrensville Heights residence of Ohio Congresswoman Shontel Brown was targeted in a swatting attempt on Monday, her office said. Read More

ELON MUSK’S NEURALINK FIRST BRAIN CHIP IMPLANTED IN HUMAN

History for Elon Musk and Neuralink … the billionaire says there’s now a human being fitted with the neurotech startup’s brain chip for the first time. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION ‘MEGAN’S LAW’ LINE BLASTED BY KANKA FAMILY …Disrespectful & Offensive!!

Megan Thee Stallion‘s beef with Nicki Minaj has invoked a famous law aimed to protect people from sex predators — and the father of the girl it’s named after isn’t happy about it. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With New Record “Hiss” — Find Out How

Megan Thee Stallion has once again proven her dominance in the rap industry by becoming the first female rapper to have multiple solo songs reach number one on the global Apple Music singles chart. Read More

NICKI MINAJ DROPS ‘BIG FOOT’ DISS ON MEG, ROC NATION …Even Barbz Call It a Dud

Nicki Minaj is firing back at Megan Thee Stallion in the form of a diss track of her own, the sinisterly titled “Big Foot” … a direct response to Meg’s recently released “Hiss” track, but it’s not exactly getting rave reviews. Read More

KANYE WEST SNATCHES TMZ PHOTOG’S PHONE …Over Question About Bianca

Kanye West was NOT in a chatty mood to kick off the week — especially when one of our photogs asked him about Bianca Censori … which ended with a confiscation and a lecture. Read More

SHANNON SHARPE TAYLOR SWIFT ‘MOVES THE NEEDLE’… More Than Beyoncé

Taylor Swift simply has more star power than Beyoncé … at least according to one pro football legend. Read More

ORLANDO BROWN KICKED OUT OF RESTAURANT …Berates Staff on Video!!!

Orlando Brown‘s night out for dinner in L.A. came to a chaotic end … because the hotspot restaurant tossed him out when he absolutely flipped out on a staffer. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am